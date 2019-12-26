Doctor Who season 12 spoilers: Cast on characters’ personal journeys







We’re now less than a week removed from the Doctor Who season 12 premiere, and that means more opportunities to celebrate. There’s SO much to be excited for this time around, whether you are talking about new adventures, time periods, aliens, and also meaningful messages.

Yet, through everything we see this season, signs point to this being one of the most personal batches of episodes that you’ve had a chance to see so far. This is echoed in the newest video below courtesy of BBC America, one where Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill, and the show’s producers document some of what’s coming. The part that really resonates the most to us is the part where we hear that every main character is going to have their own journey. Sure, they will each have stories that are important for themselves, but it also looks like there will be journeys that are important in a larger collective sort of way.

We do think that every season of Doctor Who should look and feel different from all of the others, and with that in mind, the writers likely spent a lot of time crafting stories that are very different than what we saw in season 11. One of the major long-term storylines seems to be The Doctor having some serious questions when it comes to a threat that is coming her way. She is uncertain in a way that you don’t tend to see her, and when the character questions just about everything, it could lead to the story having some rather-interesting results.

Following the show’s January 1 premiere, remember that new Doctor Who season 12 episodes are going to be coming on Sundays to both BBC One and then also BBC America.

