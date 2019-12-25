Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 4: Is this a flashback photo?







There’s a lot of good stuff worth looking forward to in the new year, but without a doubt, Crisis on Infinite Earths is near the top of the list. Why is that? If you saw the firt three parts, you know and understand already. This is one of the most epic crossovers ever hopefully finding a way to tie it all together.

In the fourth part of the event airing next month, we know one of the most interesting aspects will be seeing what becomes of one Oliver Queen. We’ve already seen an insane journey for this character that began with his death — yet, he’s also been revived and turned into “something else.” There’s a new role for the character coming up, and whatever it is will hopefully lead towards the endgame for the series. Given that Emily Bett Rickards is returning, we want to imagine that a reunion with Oliver and Felicity is on the horizon. Yet, that may not be in the crossover.

As for what is in the crossover, it begins with getting a chance to see Oliver and Kara in the midst of a blast from the past. That’s at least what we interpret the photo below via Stephen Amell to mean. You get to see these two characters together, wearing older versions of the Green Arrow and Supergirl costumes. It’s possible that this is a flashback to some parts of the show we didn’t get a chance to see previously, just like it could also be some sort of dream sequence. No matter, we’re sure it has weight since you wouldn’t go back to this time for no particular reason. That’s especially true for a crossover that only has two episodes left. Following that, there are only two more episodes of Arrow itself, and one of those could be a backdoor pilot-of-sorts to the spin-off that is being planned featuring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, and Juliana Harkavy.

In general, prepare for nostalgia, emotional, action, and above all else a tribute to what Oliver Queen has meant to the entire Arrowverse.

