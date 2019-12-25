Is Vikings new tonight on History? Season 6 episode 5 promo







Is Vikings new tonight on History? Within this article, we come bearing an answer on that … plus more news all about what’s next.

We don’t want to leave you hanging or beat around the bush too much here — with that in mind, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode of the series coming on tonight. It’s Christmas! This is not the time of year where you tend to see new programming for any show, so we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked about this. We don’t think History is afraid of airing new episodes at any point around Christmas, just on this particular day.

It’s with that in mind that we’re pleased to remind you that Vikings season 6 episode 5 is going to be airing on January 1 — that’s a risky day for some shows to air, but given that most people tend to celebrate a little bit earlier on, we have a feeling they’ll be ready to watch some of these characters in the evening. (Also, we already know that the series is ending with season 6 — it doesn’t need to get some sort of enormous ratings to prove itself at this point in time.)

If you want to get a good sense of what is coming up next, we suggest that you check out the full preview that we wrote for episode 5 last week! Beyond that, the promo below also gives you a good sense of what lies ahead. You’re going to have a chance in order to see some big-time conflict involving Ivar, who is starting to be discovered. Meanwhile, there’s a chance for a key vote regarding a king, and we’ve got some serious concerns for Bjorn at the moment. Given that we’re closing in on the end of the first half of the season, this is high time for some of the biggest twists to come to roost … and for some characters to suffer accordingly. Such is often the way for a show like this.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on Vikings, including other scoop on what lies ahead

What do you want to see on Vikings season 6 episode 5?

Are you bummed that the show is off the air tonight? Be sure to share in the comments below, and remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: History.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







