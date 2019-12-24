Last Man Standing season 8 episode 5 spoilers: More familiar faces!







Today, Fox released some more information when it comes to Last Man Standing season 8 episode 5 … and episode 6 to go along with it! For the first three weeks of its new season, the network is airing new episodes back to back. Think of this as a way to make up for some lost time — it was not on this fall due to Thursday Night Football and with it still having 22 episodes, it has to do a little bit of catching up.

One of the ways that Last Man Standing seems to be making sure viewers are back on board is by bringing in all sorts of familiar faces once more. We know that Kaitlyn Dever will be back for the premiere (though it will be her only appearance for at least the first half of the season), and we’ve also heard that everyone from Susan Sullivan to Jay Leno will be appearing at some point within the first four episodes.

Now, we can tell you that you will be seeing Bill Engvall and also Tisha Campbell through episodes 5 and 6. For more news on the story of these episodes, remember to check out the official synopsis below:

Mike debates what to get Vanessa for a business anniversary gift. Meanwhile, Kristin and Mandy try to get out of Kyle’s Outdoor Man HR Orientation. Then, Mike challenges a higher power when he tries to convince Kyle to take a promotion in the HR dept. versus Rev. Paul’s (guest star Bill Engvall) offer to join the ministry full-time. Also, Vanessa is secretly obsessed with Jen’s new video game in the all-new “The Office / Mysterious Ways” one-hour episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-806/805) (TV-PG D, L)

(Campbell is not mentioned in the synopsis, but we can confirm that she will be present in at least one episode.)

Out of what we see here, the most entertaining storyline could be Mike facing off with Reverend Paul — mostly because it’s hard to compete against your own religion for something that is inherent selfish like keeping family within the Outdoor Man world. Last Man Standing has long managed to do a great job of finding humor within something like church, while also treating the subject matter itself seriously. That can be a difficult line for some shows to tow.

