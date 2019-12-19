Last Man Standing season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Vanessa’s mom returns!







There are a couple of different things to know about Last Man Standing season 8 episode 3 in advance. Take, for example, the return of a familiar face! After getting to see Kaitlyn Dever back as Eve at the start of the season, Susan Sullivan will be coming back not too long after the fact! Vanessa’s mom is a fun character, mostly because she is so different from everyone else on the show! That allows for an opportunity to explore some different dynamics, and see some other interesting stuff be explored.

Season 8 episode 3 is airing on Thursday, January 9, but one of the things that you should know in advance is that there are actually two episodes airing on that day! Much like with the premiere, you’re going to have a chance to see some back-to-back stories stuffed full of all sorts of good stuff. Check out the official synopsis below:

After a chat with Bonnie (guest star Susan Sullivan), Mike struggles to balance his need for “Me Time” and finding common hobbies with Vanessa. Meanwhile, Kyle and Ryan mourn the passing of their favorite fantasy writer. Then, when Kristin entrusts Mike with her gender reveal party, he promptly holds it over Vanessa’s head. Also, Chuck and Joe regret turning Ed’s spare room into an oversized dollhouse for Bonnie in the all-new “Yours, Wine, and Ours/You’ve Got Male (or Female)” special one-hour episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-803/804) (TV-PG D, L)

One of the things that feels so exciting about these two episodes on the surface is that seemingly, it’s opening the doors for all sorts of interesting character interactions. With a show in its eighth season, you do want to find ways to constantly make things feel fresh. That means finding new sources for conflict, new characters, and also new opportunities for learning. The last thing that you ever want to do with any show is feel like you’ve got everyone all figured out.

2020 looks to be a great year for Last Man Standing — given that there are four episodes airing in the first two weeks alone, the potential is there for you to have plenty of reasons to smile.

