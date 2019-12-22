Last Man Standing season 8: Why Kaitlyn Dever is in less episodes







You may have heard that Kaitlyn Dever is going to be returning as Eve for the two-episode Last Man Standing season 8 premiere event. What you may not have heard, though, is that January 2 is the only chance you’ll see the actress in the immediate future. You’re not going to see her again through at least the fourteenth episode of the upcoming season, and it has mostly to do with one thing: Her schedule.

At the moment, Dever is being thought of as one of the biggest rising stars in all of entertainment. She had a breakout role in the movie Booksmart and, more recently, received a Golden Globe nomination for Unbelievable. Her career is heading to another atmopshere and we’re probably going to see a lot more of her in other projects. Unfortunately, the trade-off that goes along with this is that we’re going to be seeing less of her in Last Man Standing.

Speaking to TVLine, show executive producer Kevin Abbott had the following to say about some of the discussions that have happened so far, and how there are still hopes for seeing more of her soon:

“She hasn’t been back unfortunately, but everyone talks to her … We like to get her on for a few episodes each season because she’s a part of our family, and she works really hard to do that.

“We’re in a mode of trying to get her in this next cycle of three [episodes], to get her even for a couple of days if we can. But we may have to wait until February to shoot her in another episode just because she’s got all of the press that she has to do [throughout awards season].”

What the show could try to do is bank some footage for her for a couple of episodes in just the span of a day or two, but that comes with its own fair share of challenges. Take, for example, trying to make sure that you have those scripts ready in advance.

No matter if the show gets Dever back for more this season or not, we do take a lot of joy in knowing that there is still a willingness for her to be a part of this show. A lot of times, actors move on from their previous work once they start to find a great deal of success elsewhere.

How much Kaitlyn Dever do you want on Last Man Standing?

How much Kaitlyn Dever do you want on Last Man Standing?

