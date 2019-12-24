





Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? If you’re interested in an answer on that, or scoop on the future, we’ve got that!

Before we dive any further into this, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: For the time being, the doctors are out. The Resident is not new tonight on Fox, with the simple reason for that being that it’s Christmas Eve and this is a time when no major networks want anything to do with airing opposite some of the big stuff that is out there elsewhere in the real world. This is realistically one of the hardest times to air new programming — you are competing opposite family traditions, holiday movies, and big dinners.

While there is no new episode next week, either (it is New Year’s Eve, after all!), you are going to be seeing the show come back not too long after that. New episodes return to Fox on Tuesday, January 7, and there’s a lot for the show to address right away. Think in terms of the crazy aftermath to Conrad’s firing. How does he bounce back from that, and how can some of the other doctors help him?

If you haven’t seen the promo for the next new episode just yet, you can see that below! Meanwhile, you can also check out some scoop from what lies ahead via the attached synopses.

Season 3 episode 10, “Free Fall” (January 7) – “After being terminated from Chastain, Conrad has difficulty figuring out his next step and distracts himself by accompanying a patient on a zero-gravity adventure. In his first move as the new Chief of Surgery, Cain puts the doctors on a commission-based pay system, which causes Devon’s new intern to agree to a procedure before weighing the risks. Meanwhile, Mina struggles with taking care of Adaku’s baby and Bell’s supplement company get its big break in the all-new “Free Fall” winter premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-311) (TV-14 L, V)”

Season 3 episode 11, “Best Laid Plans” (January 14) – “While working at their non-profit clinic three hours outside of Atlanta, Nic and Mina treat a patient with a failing heart VAD, forcing them to find a new battery in time to save her life. Conrad gets a call from a previous patent in crisis after being sued by Red Rock for medical expenses he can’t afford. Meanwhile, Devon’s VIP patient, Nadine, returns to the ER and Cain tries to get close to Bell’s business partner from the supplement company in the all-new “Best Laid Plans” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-312) (TV-14 L, S, V)”

