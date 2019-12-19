The Resident season 3 spoilers: How will Conrad handle fall finale shock?







The Resident season 3 wrapped up its fall finale episode on Tuesday night with a number of big surprises … including one that had our jaw on the ground.

In the closing minutes of this episode, Conrad Hawkins found himself fired in shocking fashion — Red Rock found a way to dispatch him for violating transplant rules. Technically, he did — it’s hard for him to escape this situation because of that, even if he did so with the best of intentions. None of that matters in the eyes of the people in power.

Want some more discussion on The Resident and the future of the series? Then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Is there an easy way out with this situation? Is that going to involve in some ways Conrad’s father Marshall? Speaking in a new interview with TVInsider, executive producer Todd Harthan had the following to say on this subject:

“[Expect a] painful roller coaster. We’re not blowing past this particular setback, the biggest one he’s suffered. Yes, you will see Marshall in the back half of the season. I don’t think it’s in the way the audience will expect. There are some surprises coming. We’ve seen Marshall play the role of the savior to his son a couple times, and that’s Conrad’s ace in the hole, but we wanted to challenge that and throw in some new interesting wrinkles.”

The third season of The Resident is going to be returning to Fox come early January, so at least you’re not going to have to wait all that long in order to see the show back. We don’t think that the writers are going to take too much time giving you the next phase of Conrad’s journey — they would be crazy to force us to wait all that long!

The good news at the moment is simply this — Conrad will have a lot of support. He’s going to need to rely on some of that to work his way through this.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident

What do you think is going to happen on The Resident season 3 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







