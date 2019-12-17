NCIS season 17 episode 10 spoilers: Cote de Pablo on Ziva’s new mission







Tonight, NCIS season 17 episode 10 is coming on the air and with that, we’ll see the continuation of the big Ziva David arc. In her first two episodes of the season, she was able to take down a massive threat on her life in Sahar. Moving forward, she’s looking to do the “one thing” that she needs to accomplish before reuniting with Tony and Tali.

A big part of how all of this will manifest for Ziva comes, of course, via her past. Speaking in a new interview with TVInsider, Cote de Pablo notes that Tuesday’s story focuses on “the impact of the big choices she’s made — and the guardian angel behind them.” It looks as though the past is going to play a big role in this episode, and there will be some big twists to it:

“In these two episodes, many of the loose ends Ziva thought were tied up are not … She’s still dealing with trust issues. Her past comes back to haunt her yet again.”

What could this part of Ziva’s past be? We wonder, on some level, if this is tied to Adam — the person who he spent a lot of time helping her for such a long time. What we know already from our interview with Steven D. Binder and Frank Cardea is that this story is going to reach an interesting conclusion … but not in the way you think. What happens tonight will bleed over into the January 7 episode, but not as a traditional cliffhanger. Instead, there will be some unintended consequences of Ziva’s quest and it will end up bleeding over into some other, still-very-dramatic territory coming up. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled, since we’re going to be in for what is a rather crazy ride moving forward.

