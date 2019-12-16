NCIS season 17 episode 10 sneak peek: Gibbs, Phineas, & Christmas







NCIS season 17 episode 10 is airing on CBS Tuesday night, and at the center of this sneak peek is Gibbs!

For most of the season, we’ve had a chance in order to see Gibbs get a little bit closer with both Phineas and his mother. They both are new to the neighborhood and, beyond that, they’re struggling to try and make things work. Take, for example, Sarah having a little bit of trouble with the plumbing. This is why she calls in Gibbs for help, and he’s more than happy to lend a helping hand.

What we get a good sense of in this sneak peek is rather simple: There is a good bond between Gibbs and Phineas, who clearly looks to him as a father figure. This storyline could be a rather-nice counterpoint to all of the craziness going on with Ziva. Of course, there is also a chance that somehow it could get roped in. Is it possible that Sarah is a part of something a little deeper and dangerous? Could she be a spy? It may be far-fetched, but often we see crazy things sometimes on this show where a twist comes out of left field.

Of course, the opposite of this is that it’s possible that Phineas and Sarah are just there to show off a different side of Gibbs. This is something that he’s been working on from the very beginning of this season and it may help him to be the best person that he can. Of course, one problem that may come out here is that Gibbs lives a very dangerous life. Because of this, there’s a reasonably good chance that something could happen to Phineas and her son if the wrong people learned about them…

