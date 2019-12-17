The Resident season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Devon’s new future







The Resident season 3 episode 10 is airing on Fox in less than 24 hours, and this is an episode that is bringing a LOT to the table. Take, for example, all sorts of tension around Dr. Bell and Dr. Cain over some of the latter’s practices. Also, you’re going to be seeing more difficult patients, relationships challenges, and then also a few different stories that may make you smile … at least briefly. That’s how, at least, we are interpreting the new sneak peek that we’ve got for you below.

In this one (courtesy of TVInsider), you can get a good sense of some of what is coming up for Devon as he prepares to embrace a new role for himself — he gets to be a resident, which means of course more opportunities to be a leader and also interns working potentially under him. He will get to show off more of what he can do, but the irony is that with Conrad moving over to chief resident, the dynamic between the two of them will still be there. In general, we have a lot to look forward to with their dynamic moving forward.

While we know that Devon isn’t going to have a lot of time to settle in and enjoy this moment, we do think that he should have a few moments to be introspective. He’s worked really hard to get to this point, and at the same time tackled a lot of different issues that were put in front of him. It’s no small feat that he is there, just like it’s also no small feat that Conrad is where he is.

You better be prepared for all sorts of drama mixed in with the victories in this episode … also, we’re imagining already that there is going to be some sort of big cliffhanger for the second half of the season. Isn’t that just the sort of thing that you would want to see on a show like this? (Of course, we don’t want anything too crazy … like one of the characters in danger.)

