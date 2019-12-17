NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 10 sneak peek: Standoff aftermath







Entering NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 10 on CBS, we had a fairly good idea as to what to expect … and some of what the danger was. Consider the ending of this past episode, one that featured Eddie Barrett’s people doing battle with Dwayne Pride and the rest of the team. It culminated with a showdown at Barrett’s compound, one where just about all of his people were standing idly by with some serious firepower.

In the first sneak peek below, you can get a fairly good sense of how Pride is going to handle this situation … and we’ve got a feeling that it’s going to surprise a lot of people out there. Rather than deciding to have a potentially-violent showdown that could lead to lives being on the line, Pride sends the rest of the team away. He’s going to go in to the face-off with Barrett alone, where he is making a HUGE move and hoping that he can diffuse the situation without bloodshed.

Do we think that this is going to work for him? Well … let’s just say that this is going to be a challenge. A BIG challenge. We want to think that this is going to work out for him, especially since we don’t need yet another near-death situation where the character is facing the end of the road. Also, haven’t we lost enough this season already?

What makes this episode a little bit more important is knowing that the show’s going to be a longer-than-usual hiatus coming up. When CBS returns with its Tuesday lineup in 2020, FBI: Most Wanted is taking the place of New Orleans. Meanwhile, Scott Bakula and the rest of the cast are heading over to Sunday nights, where they will be paired up alongside the Los Angeles show for the first time.

