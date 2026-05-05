The Rookie season 8 finale: A Lucy, Tim proposal … and Heath Everett?

We knew heading into The Rookie season 8 finale tonight that there was a chance for some particularly huge moments and all things considered, why wouldn’t there be? This is a show that has delivered so many huge cliffhangers over the years.

So what did we get this time around? We will admit that about five minutes removed from the end of the finale, it was still unclear just how things would wrap up. Would the show actually wrap things up with a nice, romantic moment with Chen and Bradford? Did we really get a proposal after all the characters went through?

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Well, in the end, we got it! He gave her a ring after a perfect moment on the beach together. Tim’s speech to her? Absolutely perfect in more ways than we ever could have imagined. We certainly think this is a proposal that people are going to watch back many times over, and for good reason. She said yes!

We give The Rookie credit for giving these two characters time at the end of the finale to have a moment in the spotlight … but then the cliffhanger hit. The two were taken in the closing minutes due to Heath Everett. Clearly, revenge is taking place here following the events of the finale, but it is clear that the two are being kidnapped as opposed to murdered.

In the end, the producers (we suppose) what they always love to do — make you want to tune in to next season. Still, couldn’t Tim and Lucy have a little more peace? We certainly hope that they make it out of this, especially since we are in a spot where we really need to see a wedding at this point.

Related – See when The Rookie season 9 will eventually premiere

What did you think about the overall events of The Rookie season 8 finale tonight on ABC?

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