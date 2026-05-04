The Rookie season 9 premiere date hopes on ABC

Following what you see tonight when it comes to The Rookie season 8 finale over on ABC, it makes all the sense in the world to discuss season 9. So what lies ahead with it here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just begin with a bit of clarification that you are, in fact, going to see another chapter of the police drama coming. That has been confirmed for a little while, and it does seem like this show could end up lasting however long the people involved want it to. It has managed to find an affordable model of filming despite having a large cast (including many who have been there from the beginning) and setting production in Los Angeles, which is not a particularly easy thing to do. The viewership is also there on multiple levels, whether it be on the network or streaming. There is a reason why there have been multiple spin-offs developed around the brand, and it has to do with the overall level of success.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score more further TV reactions and reviews!

As for when The Rookie season 9 will now premiere, we also think there is a certain hope that it will turn once again in January. While the show does well enough to be on the fall schedule, we think that ABC really loves just having it around with fewer breaks in the middle of the season. There is a lot of log that comes along with that in terms of consistency, so why do anything to break from it?

In the end we do think you’ll unfortunately be stuck waiting a long time to get more details on the subject — if we are fortunate, something else will be revealed when we get around to the fall.

Related – Get more thoughts now on the future of The Rookie universe including spin-offs

When do you want to see The Rookie arrive on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







