The Rookie season 9: Could there be crossover with new spin-off?

For now, we suppose we should start off this piece about The Rookie by noting that with the flagship show, the finale is right around the corner.

Beyond that though, we are equally aware there is potentially more ahead in this universe. While the spin-off The Rookie: North has yet to receive a formal greenlight at ABC, there is a good chance of it coming to pass. It has a great star in Jay Ellis, and the show itself seems to be an even clearer reflection of the original than the quickly-canceled Feds spin-off.

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Given that North is set in a different city than the Nathan Fillion original, it does feel fair to say there won’t be as many possible cliffhangers as with Feds in the past. Yet, be assured there is still a chance. Speaking on this further to Deadline, executive producer Alexi Haley had the following to say:

“I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say, there’s a bit of crossover with Nathan in the pilot … Beyond that, organic opportunities, for sure, it’s harder obviously, with the Vancouver or the Pacific Northwest of it all and LA. Feds was designed on purpose with a lot of crossovers.”

We tend to think that as long as the crossovers make sense, there is no problem doing them. The real challenge is cultivating them in a way where you are not pushing viewers to have to watch both shows. We do think that this was one of the problems that Feds had in retrospect, that it may have been pushed a little too hard to the point here some fans of the original felt like it took away from some of the stories there. (We’re still glad, though, that The Rookie has found little ways to honor the Feds characters here and there.)

Related – Be sure to get more discussion now on The Rookie and the upcoming finale

Do you think more crossovers in The Rookie universe is a good thing?

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