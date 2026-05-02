Matlock season 3 to have smaller episode order; why?

There is no denying that Matlock season 3 is happening at CBS, and we certainly anticipate a lot of great stuff to come out of it.

However, this is where there are a couple of bits of bad news to note. As many of you may be aware at this point, the Kathy Bates drama is regrettably not going to be coming to the network until midseason. Now, Deadline is reporting that this iteration of the show will only have 13 episodes, a decline from the first two.

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So what is the reason for this? Well, it does not have anything to do with the level of quality for the show, so that is something you can go ahead and forget about for the time being. Rather, it is tied more to a creative retooling that is going to be required in the aftermath of the Wellbrexa story. Wrapping that up at the end of season 2 was a bold move designed mostly to keep the show fresh. We admire the powers-that-be for that but at the same time, they need to now figure out a new creative direction. CBS is giving showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and her team plenty of time to figure that out and on paper, this seems to be a kind and also wise thing to do.

Ultimately, we do think that Matlock is one of those shows that is going to last for however long the creative team wants it to — unless of course the ratings crater, but that is not something we really imagine happening at this point. It has a dedicated audience through the first two seasons for a reason.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Matlock, including some other chatter all about the future

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Matlock season 3 when it arrives?

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