Half Man episode 2: The truth with Niall, Alby, and Ruben

Before we dive too fear into anything more when it comes to Half Man episode 2 on HBO, let’s just go ahead and say the following: This story was nothing short of extraordinary. Richard Gadd and the entire team worked hard here to produce one of the year’s strongest and most devastating episodes — even though they also presented an element of hope at the same time.

After all, it would have been easy to assume that Ruben would have completely detonated any of Niall’s opportunities for happiness. After he made the complicated decision to invite his brother up to campus, he witnessed his social circle morph and become distorted. He eventually confronts his sexuality and his feelings for Alby, only for things to get even more complicated after the fact. Niall wants to present the best version of himself to this person he cares deeply about, so he fudges the truth about his conversation with Ruben. Then, his brother beats Alby to a pulp and ends up arrested.

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Why does Ruben act the way that he does? This is a man who is decidedly toxic, and certainly does not understand his own feelings or sense of self. He acts impulsively rather than inspect anything on the inside. Niall clearly thinks in the present that he’s gotten away from him once and for all, right when he is getting married to … Alby! Despite what they’ve gone through, they have still found a way to make things work.

The two both say “I do” to each other while Ruben watches on, and the question now remains what more can he do. Is there really a way to destroy a relationship that is clearly so solid? We presume that he will try, and this is the cliffhanger that leaves us excited for whatever the next part of this series will be.

Related – Get more news right now on the next Half Man episode

What did you think about the overall events of Half Man episode 2?

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