House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date, new HBO details

We have been waiting a long time to learn an official House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date at HBO — and now, it is official!

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that the eight-episode season is going to be premiering starting on Sunday, June 21. If you are not aware, most of this season is going to feature the most extreme battles that we have had a chance to see. The Battle of the Gullet is going to be present in the early going here, but there will be potentially even more after the fact. People will die, and there could be heartbreak around every turn.

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To go along with a premiere date, HBO has also unveiled a brand-new trailer that you can check out over here. It highlights most of the battles to come, and we also have a reminder that the season 3 cast includes the likes of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane.

As many of you may be aware, House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a season 4, with it looking as though that will be the final season. It makes sense given that the showdown between Team Black and Team Green does have a defined end, and there are so many more chaotic situations that will inevitably come after. That includes A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which vastly surpassed expectations earlier this year.

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What are you most eager to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 over on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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