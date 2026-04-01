House of the Dragon season 3 spoilers: A new Rhaenyra tease

The premiere of House of the Dragon season 3 is going to be coming in a little more than a couple of months — are you ready for what is to come?

Obviously, one of the most important things to note here is simply the fact that this season will be kicking off in arguably the biggest way possible, as we are going to be diving almost straight into the Battle of the Gullet from Fire & Blood. This is almost as monumental a conflict as you are ever going to see, one where lives could be taken and beyond just that, one where you could end up also seeing the scale somehow get cranked up another notch … which is really saying something based on what we could see in season 2.

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Speaking in a recent interview tied to a big HBO Max – UK event, star Emma D’Arcy did their part to explain where things are picking up:

“I do think that we’re looking at a bigger scale [in general] this season. We left Rhaenyra in a position of [having] real military and strategic strength for the first time maybe, the end of [season] two. And I think there is a momentum in her campaign that we haven’t seen before, and that becomes a kind of a motor that drives us through the season.”

Does this mean that Rhaenyra could also still make some mistakes? One of the things the character has to be aware of is that if you ride a little too high, there is a chance that you can be prone to not see the forest through the trees. Almost every character in this world is prone to some errors; it is hard to imagine that changing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon right now

What do you want to see for Rhaenyra moving into House of the Dragon season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come more updates down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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