Euphoria season 3 episode 3: Nate loses a toe?

We certainly knew that Euphoria season 3 episode 3 on HBO was absolutely going to contain its fair share of messy material. It was Nate and Cassie’s wedding! How could it not?

Well, let’s just say that everything turned south from the moment that some of Nate’s financial misdeeds started to take center stage — in particular, the huge amount of money that he owed once he started to panic in the midst of a construction project. Unfortunately for him, the collector Nas turned up right in the midst of the ceremony. He issued some pretty chilling and very-much public threats, and that was far where it ended.

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Through everything that Euphoria did across the first few episodes of the season, it arguably has its most memorable sequence close to the end of this week’s. Nate and Cassie commence their wedding night, only to see Nas and one of his heavies present. Said heavy starts to beat Nate to a pulp while Cassie, still in her wedding dress, sobs about her night being ruined and all the money she and her new husband may not have moving forward. It takes her a while to even process what is happening to Jacob Elordi’s character, who ends up having a toe cut off as collateral.

So will this change Nate and Cassie’s future? Well, if nothing else, it may push them to find some more money and fast.

As for what else happened tonight…

Well, let’s just say that Rue being pulled over by DEA Agents may be just the start of her troubles to come. She’s made some decisions, and she is nearing a point where others may do their best to make her pay for them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Euphoria, including other insight on what is ahead

What did you think about the events of Euphoria season 3 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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