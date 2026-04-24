Dutton Ranch showrunner leaving before series premiere

With the premiere of Dutton Ranch coming to Paramount+ in just a matter of weeks, there is news of a shake-up behind the scenes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Chad Feehan is departing the Taylor Sheridan-produced drama starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser after just one season. Work on this season is already done and if the series comes back for more (which feels likely), it will have another person in charge.

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For those who are not aware, showrunner shifts are fairly common on Sheridan-produced shows, as we have seen this already with the likes of both Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. The shows that tend to have the most stability are the ones written almost entirely by Taylor himself, whether it be the original Yellowstone, Landman, or Lioness. Feehan did have a preexisting relationship with the producer, as the two worked together on Lawmen: Bass Reeves, a series that we do still think could continue as some sort of franchise.

If you have not heard too much about Dutton Ranch yet, take a look at the attached synopsis:

“As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of Yellowstone — they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

While we do worry sometimes about showrunner shifts on scripted shows, we do think this one will be just fine. After all, much of it is dictated in part by the original vision of Yellowstone, and that is something that will not ever change.

Related – Be sure to get even more discussion right now on Dutton Ranch, including more on what is to come

What are you most eager to see entering Dutton Ranch season 2 at this point?

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