Dutton Ranch premiere date, first teaser revealed at Paramount+

We know that there has been a lot to be excited about when it comes to Dutton Ranch over at Paramount+, especially on a day like today.

After all, what have we learned here? Well, it is rather simple — the Yellowstone spin-off featuring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly is going to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, May 15. There are nine episodes in general, and it is going to be streaming weekly after this moving into the finale. Meanwhile, there are two huge names officially on board the project in Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

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So what is the show about to be about? Well, let’s start things off here by sharing the official logline for what is ahead:

As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here now, you can see the first teaser, one that is going to feature a lot of chaos and drama for Beth and Rip both. Is the series really going to shift away from Montana? That is possible, but so are a lot of different things. The most important thing that we have to consider at this point is simply that there are going to be a lot of twists and turns, and you better be prepared for that.

Beyond this show…

Well, remember that there are some other shows out there still in this universe including Marshals. While these are connected, at the same time we don’t think you need to watch both.

What do you most want to see moving into Dutton Ranch when it does eventually premiere on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

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