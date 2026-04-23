Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro spin-off set at ABC

Months after some of the rumors first surfaced when it comes to Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro over at ABC, we now have confirmation!

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that on Monday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to have a chance to see this spin-off arrive. Here is how they describe it:

Hosted by wildlife conservationist and “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 Len Goodman Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin, “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” features 12 exceptional up-and-coming dancers who move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley Ballas “The Queen of Latin” will serve as judges. They will be joined by a star-studded lineup of returning pros who will serve as rotating mentors/guest judges. Details about the returning pros, and contestants will be announced at a later date.

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Does this idea have a lot going for it? In theory sure, as we do tend to think that the flagship series has become popular enough again that it can carry something like this. We also appreciate the fact that we are not just seeing the show try to mimic what we see them do during the season itself.

One more thing we’re thinking about already

Well, there are times we’ve felt like the pros on DWTS are almost as popular as some of the contestants. Is the existence of a series like this going to cement that further? We would not be shocked if that ended up being the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Dancing with the Stars 35 cast!

Are you planning to check out Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro when it arrives on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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