Dancing with the Stars 35: Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller join cast

Even though Dancing with the Stars season 25 may not premiere on ABC until the fall, we are lucky to know already two people taking part!

Today, the folks at the network officially confirmed that Love Island and The Traitors US star Maura Higgins will be taking part in the ballroom, something that has been rumored for a couple of weeks. We know that there had been some speculation that she could actually be the next Bachelorette, but that always felt like more speculation than something close to reality. She is also the second straight The Traitors US finalist to appear on DWTS, as we saw Dylan Efron by a major part of this past season.

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To go along with Higgins, ABC has also confirmed that Summer House standout Ciara Miller is also going to be taking part in season 35! She is another former Traitors contestant (this time from a little bit further back), but she has become more in the public eye as of late because of her other reality show and some headlines off-camera. This is an opportunity for viewers to get to know her better aside from a lot of drama concerning her friends and/or personal life, and we do tend to think it is going to be fun.

Now if there is one question we have to wonder about these castings now, it is simply this: Is it an advantage to know of your participation so far in advance? This is something that we also wondered when it came to Robert Irwin last season, and he ended up being the most obvious winner ever since Donny Osmond got the title so many years ago.

Related – Do not expect Alysa Liu to be a part of Dancing with the Stars 35

Are you going to root for either Maura Higgins or Ciara Miller on Dancing with the Stars?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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