Dancing with the Stars 35: Do not expect Alysa Liu

A little more than a week removed from the Winter Olympics, is Alysa Liu interested in heading over to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom?

On paper, we understand why the rumor mill would start up — after all, we have even suggested that it makes sense in the past. The ABC show loves to have Olympians on the show, and given her notoriety, we tend to think that she would have been one of their first calls.

However, in a new interview with Access Hollywood, Liu indicates that she does not think she would do Dancing with the Stars — at least for the time being. It makes some sense if she wants to focus more on figure skating for the immediate future, or to simply just relax after an overwhelming start to the year.

Do we think that DWTS will still ask Alysa later this year? Almost certainly, though we imagine that there are some other contestants they could look at — including one of Liu’s own figure-skating teammates in Amber Glenn. We also could see them trying to get a hockey star, but the challenge there would be some of their other team commitments. One way or another, we do tend to think that there will be an Olympian or two on the new season, but be prepared to wait for a while to learn who it is. We recognize that there were some announcements made about season 34 earlier than expected, but that is very much not the norm and it feels wrong to expect something similar moving forward.

In the end, we tend to think that most of the cast of this show is going to be full of familiar faces, whether it be from the world of acting or some other athletics.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

