Dancing with the Stars 35 premiere date: A February 2026 update

With us now nearing the end of February, are we on the cusp of learning a little bit more about Dancing with the Stars season 35 at ABC?

First and foremost, here’s a reminder that the ABC ballroom competition is arguably at the best place it has been in a rather long time right now. The viewership and the social-media attention garnered from season 34 proves that, and that is without mentioning the fact that there is seemingly a spin-off in the works about finding the next pro. The network is still being smart, though, in recognizing that going back to two cycles a year is not helpful. Having a new season every fall creates scarcity and allows for it to feel like more of a legitimate event.

So are we going to be getting more news on Dancing with the Stars season 35 sooner rather than later? In a word, no. The plan here is most likely to reveal where it sits on the fall schedule come May, where we anticipate that it is going to be on Tuesday nights once more. Meanwhile, an exact date will probably be announced in either June or July, with mid-to-late September still serving as the perfect launch window.

When will we learn about the cast?

Honestly, that is so much harder to figure out than it used to be! Last year, for example, they slowly revealed people over the span of a couple of months — don’t be shocked if something similar happens here. It remains far too early to speculate on many cast members, though we would imagine that some Olympians (see Amber Glynn or Alysa Liu) will be contacted. Meanwhile, you’re likely to have a couple of actors, some other athletes, influencers, and reality stars — given that she is about to be the Bachelorette, Taylor Frankie Paul has to be taken seriously as a possibility.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

