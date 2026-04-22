The Boys series finale: Erin Moriarty hints at ending

This week’s new episode of The Boys on Prime Video proved to be a huge one for Erin Moriarty as Annie, and for many reasons. Not only did it bring her back to Hughie, but also gave her some welcome advice from a surprise source: Her own father.

Because of what happened, we do tend to think that she is more galvanized than ever heading into the end of the story. With that being said, what will it look like? We know that she’s willing to put her life on the line, and that is why there is a chance that either her or Hughie sacrifice herself for the greater good.

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We know that creator Eric Kripke has openly admitted that he is nervous heading into the last installment of the show, but where is Erin Moriarty’s head at? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress expressed some confidence that the end of the story will deliver:

… When I read the finale script, it was my favorite episode this season, as it should be. Our showrunner and our writers are so cognizant of the fact that the finale is such an integral part of this entire story. They have worked so relentlessly hard to ultimately honor what they believe our audience will want. That’s what we’ve all been working for, and that’s why we were able to end the show with integrity. I really believe the writers did that. I’m just excited for fans to see it. I think the audience is going to be so immensely satisfied by the finale. I never like to give a resolute prediction like that, and I never have, but I’m saying it now because I have so much excitement and confidence in it.

Ultimately, we do not expect everyone to get a happy ending when the show wraps, but is it possible still for a few? That is not something we can altogether rule out.

Related – See more now heading into the next episode of The Boys

What are you most curious to see at this point heading into The Boys and its series finale?

Do you have a bold prediction regarding the ending? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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