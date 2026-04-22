FROM season 4 episode 2: Who is in big trouble?

As we get prepared to see FROM season 4 episode 2 on MGM+ this weekend, it feels pretty clear there is more danger than ever ahead. These are people who do not even know that Jim is dead yet, let alone that Sophia is actually the Man in Yellow in disguise.

What we know about Sophia at this point is that her end goal is to do whatever she can to try to turn the residents against each other. Sure, they could just kill everyone, but it seems like there is something much more satisfying (at least for now) about the idea of watching them do it to themselves. This means there’s a chance for major dissension in the ranks … but who do you really go after?

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Well, one of the things that we’ve come to know about this show overtime is that there are really just a small handful of people who can be viewed as leaders — you have Boyd, of course, and then you have Donna. If they start to go to war with each other, there’s a real problem. Could this actually happen? It feels like Harold Perrineau’s character in particular is on the verge of a major breakdown at almost any point. That’s one major thing to consider, but Donna has already tried to help him. We don’t think she would ever initiate further conflict against him willingly.

However, we also have to remember here that Sophia may have a trick or two up her sleeve. There are so many ways that the town can torment its residents. By virtue of that, why would we ever rule out yet another attempt to try and stir the pot further?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FROM now, including a few more details on what is to come

What are you most excited to see moving into FROM season 4 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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