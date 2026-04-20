FROM interview: Julia Doyle breaks down Sophia’s dark secret

From the moment that Julia Doyle made her debut in the FROM season 4 premiere as Sophia, it may have made sense to be suspicious. After all, this show almost forces you to feel that way about anyone and everything within this community!

Even with all of that in mind, it was still hard to necessarily imagine the central twist playing out in the way in which it did. After all, we learned in the closing moments of the premiere that Sophia was hardly an innocent daughter of a man who crashed his car shortly upon arrival into town. Instead, she was a new, physical form of the infamous Man in Yellow, who seems to have taken on this appearance in order to disarm everyone she eventually meets.

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In a new interview with Matt & Jess TV, Doyle explains what it was like landing the role, the difference between “good” Sophia and her darker side, and how she uses faith in order to manipulate and disarm the residents.

Matt & Jess TV – When you first heard about the role, did you have any idea that you could basically be playing evil incarnate?

Julia Doyle – This is the first time I’ve had an audition where I did not get a storyline. Instead of it being FROM, I was auditioning for a show called No Exit. They gave me dummy sides so lines were changed, names were changed, and all my scenes took place in the clinic. I had just assumed I was auditioning for this new MGM+ haunted-hospital TV show. It was not that.

You had “good” Sophia through a good chunk of the episode, but then obviously, there are the final two minutes at the end of the episode where we see the darker Sophia. As a performer, how do you differentiate the two versions in your head?

I fully commit to each character that I’m playing. When I’m playing Sophia, I am thinking about my own Catholic upbringing, how I don’t want to be too rude … But, I also know that if there are moments where I catch the camera in the peripheral of my eye, I use that as a good thing. Instead of being like ‘oh, s–t,’ I could be like ‘oh yea, I’m an actor. I’m acting right now (pretending to be Sophia)’. It’s one of those things where I really focused on being Sophia when she is being Sophia, but then also knowing that if there is a moment for you to have a twinkle in your eye, it will come naturally and not focus on that.

As a fan of this show, you always have to assume that every new character we see could end up doing terrible things. But Sophia is a bit of a ruler-breaker. She can be inside and the monsters can’t! How is she going to go about this mission now? Because she defies expectations, is this a situation where nobody is going to see her coming?

I think that’s why she comes in as the pastor’s daughter. If she ever does something that is a little bit weird or out-of-character for someone who is grieving, I can just blame it on her naivety or having a sheltered upbringing. That’s why I chose the background that I did.

And you are surrounded by people who have effectively lost their faith. You are in this scene with Kenny where you pray with him, and he indicates that he is not even someone religious. Does Sophia see faith as a way to disarm Kenny, let alone anyone else she runs into?

Yeah, totally. I feel like it’s one of those things where you build someone up just to break them down. The more hopeful they are, the more they lose.

I know for many actors, getting to play the villain is one of the most exciting things as a lot of inhibitions can go out the window. As terrible as it may be what is happening to these characters in this fictional world, did you enjoy the opportunity to let it all go?

Oh totally, and I think that’s what made my performance [what it was]. I am someone who loves horror movies and all things scary, and being creepy and unsettling … I’m able to relish in it. That same joy that I feel being on set is the same joy that Man in Yellow feels being in town. When I am taking that 45-minute drive up into town (the set), it is nice that I have a moment to get into character. I’m able to really embody it.

What was it like for you just coming into a show that is four seasons deep, and then being around all of these people who know each other really well?

I was definitely nervous. I was definitely wanting to be accepted into the group and have everyone like me. Everyone was really nice! Not only were they warm and welcoming and all that jazz, but they were genuinely excited to not only have me on set, but also my character. You know how a lot of people say ‘I hope we have scenes together’? Well here, I genuinely believe them (laughs). They were very excited about it.

I was familiar with the show, but I wasn’t as familiar as I am now, obviously. I knew it was a big deal, but they were like you’re the Man in Yellow. I had not watched Douglas [E. Hughes’] scene in season 3 episode 10. I watched the scene before I did my scary scenes and everything, but I did not know the extent of how big of a deal it was. It was really nice to have them be excited for me, as well.

How terrified should we all be about episode 2, now that the veil has been lifted?

(In an ominous voice) Oh, episode 2 … ahhhh! Honestly episode 2, there’s some great things in Episode 2. I like episode 2.

Following the FROM season 4 premiere, what do you think Sophia’s next move will be?

Go ahead and let us know now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back to ensure you do not miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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