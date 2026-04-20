The Testaments season 1: Another Elisabeth Moss surprise

Earlier this month, we found ourselves very-much surprised with the reveal that Elisabeth Moss is a part of The Testaments as June. She turned up for a second in the pilot, and then had a much larger role in episode 3 as we saw Daisy’s backstory play out.

For now, it still remains to be seen if we are going to see The Handmaid’s Tale star back for another episode this season — though it does feel possible, as there are a few more stories that could play out and there are questions we have. (Take, for starters, why Daisy ultimately decided to infiltrate Gilead in the first place.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE TESTAMENTS reactions and reviews!

For now, the news that we have regards Moss’ status at the Emmys for the sequel series — an how she will be allowed to compete. According to Variety, the actress is eligible to submit as a Guest Actress for episode 3, which she is expected to do. The reason there was some debate here is because of a rule dictating that if a performer has been nominated for a lead or supporting actress for a show, they cannot submit later as a guest. Luckily, The Testaments is being viewed as a separate show and not just some extension of The Handmaid’s Tale. That is fitting, given that showrunner Bruce Miller and others have come forward and said that there were efforts to make it feel like its own, separate thing.

So does this particular submission signal that we will not see June again this season? It is possible, but we still would not rule something out close to the end of the season — or in future installments, should the show come back.

Related – Get some more news right now on The Testaments, including some other intel on what is to come

What are you most eager to see from Elisabeth Moss on The Testaments?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







