The Last of Us season 3 spoilers: Meet Miriam

If you wanted yet another reason to be excited for The Last of Us season 3 over on HBO, we think you have it now in the form of Miriam.

So who is she, exactly? Well, we will get to that soon. For now, let’s just start with the following — according to a new report from Variety, Li Jun Li (Sinners, Evil, Based on a True Story) is going to be appearing on the video-game adaptation moving forward. Miriam is a Seraphite in addition to being the mother of Lev and Yara, two characters who will have a critically important role in what Abby’s overall story. Just in case you did need a reminder, Kaitlyn Dever’s character is poised to have an incredibly important role on the show moving into the next season, which may or may not end up being the final one.

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In general, our sentiment is that a good chunk of The Last of Us coming up from here will be about connecting dots. After all, why wouldn’t it be? We are talking here about a show that has already given us the Ellie point of view on Joel’s death, and this is where it does now have to circle back to the other side. All of this will immediately bring us back to that collision point, which could set the stage for the potential endgame.

Production for the series is currently underway in Vancouver — if we are lucky, we will have an opportunity to get a few more updates in the relatively near future. If we are lucky, the show itself will return at some point in the first half of 2027.

Related – See more news on The Last of Us right now, including the latest season 3 premiere-date hopes

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into The Last of Us season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

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