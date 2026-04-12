Saturday Night Live: Anitta sings ‘Choka Choka’ (with no Shakira)

We knew heading into the week that Anitta was going to be the new Saturday Night Live musical guest. So what did she bring to the table?

For her first performance, the Brazilian singer-songwriter kicked things off with “Choka Choka,” a new hit that is a collaboration with Shakira. Unfortunately, Shakira was not on the SNL stage tonight (though you could still hear her vocals), so Anitta had to carry the song herself with the help of a small group of backup dancers. Let’s just say that she was more than up for the task. This entire song was short, but also extremely high-energy, fun, and suitable for the overall party vibe that we got with host Colman Domingo.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

We do recognize that for a lot of people out there, SNL is probably their first Anitta experience — and that tends to happen a lot. That is a part of the joy of this show! We can’t tell you the number of artists we discovered just by watching the show. As a matter of fact, one of them in Noah Kahan is coming back for a repeat performance in May with host Matt Damon.

As for her second song…

Anitta went into something a little bit softer and lyrical, beautifully staged in a way where she was surrounded by a constant sea of flowers. It was a great way to show off the fuller scope of what she could do as an artist — and thankfully, it was also much longer than the first performance. That is certainly something we appreciate.

Related – Get more news right now on Saturday Night Live, including who is hosting the finale

What did you think of Anitta and her Saturday Night Live performance this week?

Do you think there is a chance she will be asked back after this? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







