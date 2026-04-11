Saturday Night Live: Will Ferrell to host season 51 finale

NBC has officially announced the lineup for the end of Saturday Night Live season 51 and overall, let’s just pose the following: Are we getting set for the biggest finale in the show’s history? Or, a possible departure for Lorne Michaels?

Given that Lorne stayed on the show past its 50th anniversary, we are never going to sit here and say that he is ever walking away from his post. However, there are at least a few things that are quite notable about the last episode … but we will talk more about that in due time.

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After all, the natural starting-off point for this piece is simply just outlining some of the people who are going to be a part of the show in the weeks ahead.

May 2 – Olivia Rodrigo is going to be doing double-duty! It makes sense given her new album is on the way, but this is of course a really tough job given how much the show requires of you. Then again, we have seen both Sabrina Carpenter and Harry Styles handle it not that long ago.

May 9 – Matt Damon is coming back to host for the first time in a good while! (He has made cameos in addition to taking on the gig.) Here, he will be joined by Noah Kahan, making his second appearance as musical guest. Our general feeling, at least for now, is that Damon’s appearance is tied to The Odyssey.

May 16 – Finally, we turn to the ever-important finale. Here, you are going to be seeing Will Ferrell host, with Sir Paul McCartney as the musical guest. Basically, you’ve got an iconic former cast member and then also a guy who made his first appearance on the show more than four decades ago. If Lorne does decide to hang it up after this, what a way to do it.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion when it comes to Saturday Night Live and what is ahead

What do you think about Will Farrell hosting the Saturday Night Live season 51 finale?

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