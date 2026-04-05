Saturday Night Live: Sarah Sherman plays Kristi Noem’s husband

We knew that there was going to be some opportunity to see Saturday Night Live take on the subject of Kristi Noem’s husband after recent events. Ultimately, there were multiple jokes about it and because of that, we were totally disarmed by seeing Sarah Sherman actually come out playing him.

Was this sketch absolutely hilarious? Yes, but it also went in a way that nobody expected. After all, more than actually lampooning the man himself, the bulk of the sketch was about whether or not anyone on SNL would actually want to say something negative about him. This went very meta thanks to the audience, the cue cards, and even Lorne Michaels running away from being seen on-screen.

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Ultimately, we know that a lot of this sketch give us the same joke over and over again, but did we mind? Not really. We did feel like if there was one person most likely to take on this role, it was going to be Sherman, a master of weird and over-the-top characters. The only other possibility we could have seen was Bowen Yang, but he just left the show several months ago. (We do still think that he will appear at some point.)

As for what else we got in Weekend Update…

Well, the second guest was the new Professor Snape from the Harry Potter HBO show, with most of the humor stemming from the fact that the new version of the character is Black. Ironically, this is not the first time that the sketch show has spoofed Harry Potter this season — remember what we got with that Heated Rivalry parody earlier this season?

Related – Be sure to see some more headlines on Saturday Night Live this season

What did you think about Saturday Night Live tackling Kristi Noem’s husband in the way they did?

Also, do you think that Sherman was 100% the right casting for the role? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

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