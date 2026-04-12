DTF St. Louis episode 7 (finale): One last thing to remember

In just under 24 hours the DTF St. Louis finale is going to arrive on HBO — are you ready to dive more into what lies ahead?

When it comes to expectations, there is certainly one thing to keep in mind above all else: We are going to get closure when it comes to the case. Who killed Floyd and beyond that, why? Obviously, Carol and Clark are at the top of the suspect list, but having one of them be responsible for it alone feels a little less than exciting. To us, it is a tad more interesting if the two did the act in tandem, or if there is something a little separate going on. (This was billed from the start as a limited series, so we figure that the bulk of loose ends are going to be tied up.)

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Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s dive into the next order of business here — the finale is set to arrive early. While some out there may not care and will just watch the episode at their own pace, we do think it’s worth noting that it will be starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern to accommodate the Euphoria premiere. Do not expect some sort of extended final episode — heck, most of the installments for this show have clocked in at under an hour.

Below, you can see the finale synopsis to get a much better sense of what to expect:

With Tiger Tiger out of the picture, Clark proposes a new plan. After a series of revelations, Plumb and Homer are forced to question everything they thought they knew about the case.

Related – See our take on the finale promo now for DTF St. Louis

What do you most want to see moving into the DTF St. Louis season 1 finale?

Do you have any major theories when it comes to Floyd’s death? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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