DTF St. Louis episode 7 (finale): Is closure ahead with Floyd mystery?

This weekend on HBO you are going to have a chance to see DTF St. Louis episode 7 arrive — so what all can you expect?

Obviously, it is worth noting that this is the finale and, by far, this could be one of the most shocking and conversation-inducing episodes of the entire year. After all, so much of Clark and Carol’s stories have been out of order, and there are things we are still just learning about it — take, for example, what we’ve come to find out about Tiger Tiger. What does still remain unclear is why Floyd went where he did shortly before his death. What was he trying to gain?

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Well, one episode is not a lot of time to tie together some of the loose ends that are out there. Yet, we do have to remember here that from the start, DTF St. Louis has been billed as a limited series. There is going to be a clear beginning, middle, and end to this story, and it is really impossible to imagine a scenario where this show could come back. Are we aware of the fact that some limited series do come back for more? Sure, but we do not think that this is Big Little Lies in the slightest.

We do think the finale will show us who killed Floyd and also why. Does that mean that the emotional decision-making for some of these characters will make sense to us all? Hardly. So much of it is really just about these characters working to better understand who they are and what they want in live — and these are feelings that do not necessarily go away regardless of how old you are.

Related – Learn more now entering the next DTF St. Louis episode

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into DTF St. Louis episode 7 when it airs?

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