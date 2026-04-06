DTF St. Louis episode 7 (finale) promo: Who killed Floyd?

With the DTF St. Louis finale coming to HBO this weekend, are we finally going to get an answer to the show’s central question?

Well, the first thing that we can say is a rather simple “we hope so,” given that the show has at times intentionally led us astray in a number of different directions. The timeline is tricky, but what is clear at this point is rather simple: Floyd was a sad and in many ways broken person. Clark created the Tiger Tiger persona to make him feel like someone was interested in who he really was. Floyd was then hurt to hear the truth. We know that Carol may have had a financial reason to take him out, plus her own complicated relationship with Clark to go along with it.

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Did the promo last night give us a million answers? Hardly. Yet, it did showcase that someone was seemingly riding with Floyd before he died … and was it Clark? We still do not think so, unless this is a situation where he and Carol both found a way to operate in secret together. Even that still feels a little far-fetched.

The promo seemed to show what could’ve been Floyd’s final moments, but even that is not guaranteed! We would just say that since DTF St. Louis was billed from the start to be a limited series, we tend to think that there will be a measure of closure. So much of this crazy journey is about trying to stick the landing, and we really hope that the producers have found a way to have this complicated tapestry make an element of real sense.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on DTF St. Louis, including the events of last night’s episode

What do you most want to see heading into the DTF St. Louis season 1 finale?

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