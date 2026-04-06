DTF St. Louis episode 6: Clark’s Tiger Tiger reveal

We knew that DTF St. Louis episode 6 was going to deliver some sort of reveal — even if we did not get answers to everything altogether.

After all, consider this: There is just one episode remaining. We still don’t know everything about who killed Floyd. However, there are still a lot of questions to ask, including why he went to the pool after learning the truth about Tiger Tiger. In the end, Clark told him the truth that he set up the DTF identity with the sole purpose of trying to make him feel better, not knowing or realizing that he would actually want to meet him. That led to Clark having to escalate things and find a stand-in … only for that stand-in to nix the plan. Everything came together a little bit more quickly after the fact. Floyd knew thanks to Jason Bateman’s character everything that he did, and also why he did it. What did he want to do after the fact?

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Ultimately, we do think the possibility is now on the table that Floyd’s death may be a setup of its own now, one where he wanted Carol to have the insurance policy if he felt like nothing truly mattered. Obviously, another possibility is that the person Clark hired to catfish did something … but why?

There are two clear questions at this point — the killer but then also the motive. Clark clearly kept a lot of parts of his story hidden at first, thinking that they would make him more of a suspect than ever. Floyd could have attacked him first in a rage … but would that really be his style?

We could recognize some people out there being a little frustrated with what we got tonight — and yet, we are happy to have more of the cracks filled in.

Related – Learn more entering the DTF St. Louis finale

What did you think about the events of DTF St. Louis episode 6?

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