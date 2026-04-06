DTF St. Louis episode 7 spoilers: The big finale reveal

Next week on HBO, we are going to have a chance to see DTF St. Louis episode 7 — in other news, the all-important finale.

First and foremost, we should go ahead and start things off by noting the following: You are going to be seeing the show back on the air a little bit earlier than expected. Because of the Euphoria premiere coming on the network at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on April 12, you will be getting the Jason Bateman show starting at 8:00. We should also go ahead and note that for now, we do have to view this as a series finale rather than just the end of the season. This was billed to be a limited series from the start and while that can sometimes change, we don’t quite think the format of this particular show makes it possible.

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Now, why not talk more about the story? To get a few more details on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full DTF St. Louis episode 7 synopsis below:

With Tiger Tiger out of the picture, Clark proposes a new plan. After a series of revelations, Plumb and Homer are forced to question everything they thought they knew about the case.

Are we going to get closure?

Well, we at least tend to think we are going to figure out the full truth behind what happened with Floyd. Not everything is likely to be neat and tidy, but we’ve certainly seen with Clark already that he has not been altogether interested in that. It is really hard to imagine that this is going to be changing in the final hour.

No matter what, we’re just glad to have been on this crazy journey — and that HBO even still greenlights risky shows like this.

What do you most want to see moving into DTF St. Louis and the big finale?

Do you think we are going to get answers to all of the loose ends? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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