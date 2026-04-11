American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: EP shares latest

It is true that at the time of this writing, there is no confirmed American Horror Story season 13 premiere date over at FX. However, we are able to surprisingly narrow things down so much further than we anticipated at this point in the year.

After all, consider the following for a moment — based on when production for the new season started (as in the past few days), it would probably be easy to assume that we would be stuck waiting for a good while to see any sort of announcement. Thankfully executive producer Ryan Murphy has gone ahead and made the whole process of waiting a little bit easier.

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After all, we now know in posts across social media that season 13 is going to be airing in September — a window that so many of us probably expected. This is, after all, when many past seasons of the show premiered! It does make a little bit of sense to have it back around this time, if for no other reason than ensuring that there are episodes around Halloween. From a ratings standpoint alone, it is easy to say that this is when it will draw the biggest numbers.

Now that we have said all of this…

Can we start to get some more headlines regarding the story of the season soon? Early indications are that this could be a sequel-of-sorts to American Horror Story: Coven, though we also shudder to think that this is fully the case just yet. There is certainly a chance that we are going to see a remix of all sorts of seasons, especially if this does turn out to be the final one. After all, it has not been confirmed as of yet that this will be the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story, including other news on filming

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story season 13 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead that we do not want you missing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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