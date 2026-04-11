The Testaments season 1 episode 4: EP on Daisy, June similarities

As we prepare to see The Testaments season 1 episode 4 on Hulu, it makes sense for you to be confused on a few different things — especially with Daisy.

After all, book readers know that this character is actually Nichole in that version of the story. Yet, that is seemingly not the case on the show. The ages do not line up, but there is something else strange with her. Why does she have so many similarities to June? There are mannerisms for sure and even physically, you can imagine that one really is related to the other.

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So what is actually going on here? Well, according to showrunner Bruce Miller, a good bit of it is intentional. Just see some of what he had to say to TV Insider:

“For this character, I wanted to change as little as possible … In some ways, not only is she a chosen daughter, she looks a little like June, she acts like June. All those things were kind of my choice, kind of Lucy, kind of Lucy acting with Elisabeth Moss and starting to take on those mannerisms because they’re so fascinating with each other. There was a lot of evolution to it through the actors. And also, they liked each other quite a bit, so there was this character of June, but this actress of June, and interacting with her has filled out all sorts of cool stuff in Daisy because Lucy is such a thoughtful actor. So, I tried to make her as much at the core like Nichole as I could, but the ways it’s blooming, it’s blooming in its own way.”

Ultimately, we do still wonder if Daisy and June still have at least some sort of connection — but if so, we will have to wait and see precisely what that ends up being.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next The Testaments episode

What are you most eager to see moving into The Testaments season 1 episode 4?

What sort of stories are you hoping to see in particular when it comes to June and Daisy? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

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