The Testaments season 1 episode 4: More Elisabeth Moss?

Moving into The Testaments season 1 episode 4, let alone the long-term future of the show, there are big questions to ask about June. Hulu and the producers did a great job keeping Elisabeth Moss’ presence on the show a secret behind the scenes in advance, but it is clear now that she is important to the story. She has some sort of relationship now with Daisy. Is she responsible for getting her into Gilead? That remains to be seen, but she did clue her in to what really happened regarding her parents.

So ultimately, we tend to think there are going to be more opportunities to bring June back; it is really just a matter of when.

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Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer Warren Littlefield had to say about getting more of Moss on the show — he speaks specifically about a possible season 2, but it could apply to the rest of the season as well:

[She can appear] as needed. That is a wonderful, powerful dessert in our menu. But we can’t and we won’t be overly dependent on it. I think that would undermine The Testaments. But look, there are other characters who can come into play from The Handmaid’s universe. We are in that universe, and so I hope there will be surprises. But those are surprises that only add; we’re not dependent upon them.

Ultimately, this is a reminder that the new series is really the story of Agnes and Daisy above everything else, and we do think a lot of what we are seeing can be presented through that lens. We do tend to think that a Hannah / June reunion could happen eventually, but by no means do we think that is something that will be turning up fast.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Testaments, including other news on what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into The Testaments season 1 episode 4?

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