The Testaments season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Aunt Lydia flashbacks?

As we do get prepared to see The Testaments season 1 episode 4 on Hulu next week, it feels like there are so many things still to unravel.

What is one of the biggest ones? Well, to us, that has a lot to do with Aunt Lydia. We know that she is running the school attended by Daisy and Agnes, and there is likely more going on with her than we are seeing. After all, can it really be a coincidence that Ann Dowd’s character managed to pair Daisy up with June’s daughter? We know that she is very mindful of her own survival, and she may not be as front-facing or daring as some. Yet, she could be bold still in her own way.

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Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Bruce Miller noted that there are going to be opportunities to dive into Lydia’s past through the new show moving forward, though they will not be quite the same as what there was in the source material:

“We were very mindful of the fact that we are only showing a few peeks into her past, and what to show in those. We were also very mindful about the level of trauma that we wanted to put the audience through … So when looking at the material in The Testaments, we wanted to make sure [the flashbacks] lined up with our goal of understanding Lydia’s mindset at the beginning of Gilead and why she made the choices she did.”

Of course, we cannot guarantee that any of this will be coming in episode 4. Instead, it is our feeling personally that a lot could be spaced out in some fashion over the course of time — mostly to keep you guessing.

Related – Learn more entering the next episode of The Testaments right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Lydia’s past on The Testaments?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead.

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