The Testaments season 1 episode 4 preview: Daisy’s mission

Following the first three episodes that we’ve had a chance to see this week on Hulu, of course we are eager to dive into The Testaments season 1 episode 4. How can we not?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just begin here by noting that as we move forward, you are going to get a single episode a week. The three-episode event was a fun way in order to set up the new Gilead, but also the picture of what could be coming. Agnes is someone who has grown up in a very specific sort of Gilead and through that, there are of course so many things she still has to learned. Meanwhile, she does not quite recognize that one of her new classmates in Daisy is effectively a mole! What will the next part of her plan look like? There is still much we need to know here, and that includes her relationship with June.

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Testaments season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

As the Green girls gather for a tea party, Daisy struggles to keep on task, while Agnes begins to understand what being a woman in Gilead means.

Agnes’ revelations here are certainly important, but we also do consider a lot of the story here to be a fairly slow build. If you are coming into the next episode with the thinking that everything is going to turn around for her soon, you are like going to be disappointed. This is a process that will take some time, and we are eager to explore that journey — even if this remains a pretty dark world.

Related – What is the long-term future for The Testaments going to look like?

What do you most want to see moving into The Testaments season 1 episode 4 when it arrives?

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