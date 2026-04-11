Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 11, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we do not blame anyone who wants more of the show and sooner rather than later. However, does that mean we are about to get it?

Well, consider today your lucky day! Not only is there going to be an installment tonight, but this is one we are especially excited for thanks to the presence of Colman Domingo as host. This is someone who has had a really interesting background in comedy over the years, in addition of course to being on Euphoria, Fear the Walking Dead, and a number of other TV shows and movies. He was a really inspired choice for host, and he will be joined here by musical guest Anitta.

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If there is any real bummer to what we are getting tonight on the network, it is the simple fact that this will be the final episode until we get to the home stretch — three more installments beginning with Olivia Rodrigo on May 2. If you have not heard, she is going to be serving as both the host and the musical guest. It is crazy to think that SNL has delivered more than a thousand episodes across 50+ seasons, but here we are.

As for what we anticipate tonight, really the only thing that we feel reasonably confident in at present is the fact that we are going to begin with some sort of cold open riffing on politics. It’s ultimately too predictable for the show, but also given the madcap state of today’s political climate, it feels almost weird of the show did not do that. In general, we imagine that the rest of the 90 minutes will be far more surprising. Why wouldn’t it be when you have someone like Domingo front and center? (Yes, it is not lost on us that he shares a name here with an iconic sketch character.)

Related – Get more news now on Saturday Night Live, including all of the hosts who are currently set up here for the month of May

What do you want to see from Colman Domingo tonight on Saturday Night Live?

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