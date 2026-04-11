The Pitt season 2 episode 15 (finale) promo: Will Langdon get closure?

Next week on HBO Max we are going to be seeing The Pitt season 2 episode 15 — and with that, an end to this chapter of the story. There will be a season 3, but with that comes a likely time jump and plenty of separate challenges.

For now, there are a multitude of stories that we want answers to and yet, one still stands out from the pack — what will happen when it comes to Robby and Langdon? Is it fair to expect any real measure of closure here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other THE PITT reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full promo for what is ahead in the finale, and within that, you can see that Patrick Ball and Noah Wyle’s conversations are finally chatting … but it may not be going as planned. Rather than getting into the past, this is a talk more about the present. Langdon tells Robby that he ran into many people in rehab who were struggling like him, but at least a lot of them had the awareness that they needed help. Robby does not. He still thinks that going off on a motorcycle trip is going to be the magical thing that manages to cure a lot of his problems.

Do we think that these two are ever going to be best friends? No, but we do think that an honest conversation is a great way for them to take a few steps forward. This could make them more capable of working together whenever the next season arrives — provided that they are on the same shift, and there is not anything altogether crazy that occurs in this last episode.

Related – Get some more thoughts now on The Pitt, including what else to expect as we move forward

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 15 when it airs?

Do you believe that we are going to get closure to most of the stories? Be sure to share now in the attached comments! After that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







