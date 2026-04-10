The Pitt season 2 episode 15 (finale): A new season 3 tease?

Heading into The Pitt season 2 episode 15, we know of one character who we will be saying goodbye to in some form in Dr. Mohan. Whether or not there is a specific exit written into the story remains to be seen, but we do know that she is trying to find a specialty for herself long-term.

So who does seem to be coming back for more? Well, based at least on what we are hearing now from showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, it is none other than Dr. Al-Hashimi.

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Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, the executive producer discussed what we learned about Dr. Al’s medical condition in episode 15, while also suggesting that this is something that is going to remain an important part of the show moving forward:

We’ve seen these characters struggle with mental health, but we haven’t really seen them deal with a physical issue like this — something that could derail a career. With Baran, it’s that classic “physician, heal thyself” question. What kind of patient is she going to be? Is she in denial about what she’s facing? It certainly seems like she’s been pushing it to the edge, and now she’s confronted with the reality of whether she can continue to practice medicine. It’s a really interesting situation, and we’ll continue to explore it in Season 3.

To go along with this, we do think that there is another question you have to wonder here, as well: How will Robby react to it as a colleague? He may want to support her as a person, but are there liabilities that come with her practicing medicine all the while? That is another thing that, at least for now, we are set to wonder about.

Related – Be sure to get some more news heading into The Pitt and what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 finale?

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