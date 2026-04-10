The Pitt season 2 episode 15 (finale) spoilers: Robby’s breakdown?

In just one week’s time we are going to be seeing The Pitt season 2 episode 15 arrive on HBO Max — are you ready for what could be an epic finale?

Well, based at least on some of the information we’ve heard already about this chapter, it feels like Robby is going to have to face the truth — and that includes what is really going on with him. He’s clearly great at what he does in medicine but at the same time, someone still struggling to try to also figure out how to love with it outside the hospital. He’s great at what he does in there, but is that all he really is?

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Through episode 14, we saw Duke try to get through to him, but how successful was that really? We think Robby is considering whether or not to go on this motorcycle trip but ultimately, he may not have his mind made up as of yet. We’re sure that we will get some element of closure by the time the finale arrives, but will that be the sort of closure that makes everyone happy? Well, that is a totally different question.

As for what else could be coming…

We hope that the finale shows whether or not we’re going to see Langdon find a better place here long-term, if Santos can actually open up a little bit more, and then also how Dana feels about the job after yet another stressful day. This is not the sort of show that really needs to deliver some sort of major cliffhanger, but is there a chance it still happens? Let’s just say that it would not come as all that enormous of a shock.

Related – Get some more insight now when it comes to The Pitt season 3!

What are you most eager to see moving into The Pitt and its season 2 finale?

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