The Pitt season 3 spoilers: Will there be a big time jump?

We do consider ourselves lucky at this point to know that The Pitt season 3 is absolutely coming to HBO Max, but there are still question marks. What will the major stories be? Is Dr. Mohan the only main character not coming back?

While there are some questions that we may be stuck for a while waiting to see, there is at least one thing we are happy to know at present: What sort of time period the show will be set in after spending some time around the 4th of July.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE PITT reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Variety as a part of a larger feature, star and executive producer Noah Wyle noted that for the time being, moving the series into a separate season is more important than anything else:

“The only time jump we’re interested in making is to get into a different weather season, to get into a slightly different mode of cases that come with a change in weather. If that was summer, then what happens in the winter when you get cold, snow and black ice.”

Visually this would be a cool thing to see, but also this suggests the new season would be set at least five or six months later — that would be nice just from the vantage point of seeing characters in a slightly different environment. Also, it is not so far down the road that it will be easier to keep a lot of the same people around. At some point, you could see Whitaker, Santos, and Javadi in a spot where they are moving on … but we are certainly glad to not be there as of yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Pitt right now, including what lies ahead tonight

What are you most eager to see heading into The Pitt season 3?

Do you think a winter setting will work? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming down the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







