The Pitt season 2 episode 14: Is there hope for Langdon, Santos?

In just a handful of days you are going to have a chance to dive into The Pitt season 2 episode 14 — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, one of the things that we know about this show is that conflict is often front and center — and that is certainly the case for Langdon and Santos now. The latter has been incredibly frustrated by the former’s presence back at the hospital, and may to some extent also herself. She may feel like her inaction on reporting him allowed for some of this to happen, and the last thing that she wants is to be taught by him now.

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However, is there still hope they can figure things out? To some extent, sure! Speaking to TV Insider, Isa Briones indicated that there are still opportunities for the two to move forward, whether it be in episode 14 or some point down the road:

“I think that first meeting is just so charged that she’s had so much anger and sadness about it, and so does he … I think really no matter what, it was going to be an icy first day together. But I also think there is hope in the future for them to; if they can both just drop their bulls–t a little bit, they could work really well together. They could be fine, but I think it just takes time.”

Ultimately there really is not a lot of time to tell this story over the course of a day — the best we can probably hope for at this point is a small peek for what could be a better future for them … but we will have to just wait and see.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on The Pitt, including a few more details on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 2 episode 14 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

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